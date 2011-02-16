InfoComm Opens Registration

Fairfax, VA— Registration is now open for InfoComm 2011, where “AV will be at the Center of IT,” according to the show’s theme this year. The event will feature integrated display, projection, audio, conferencing, lighting and staging, digital signage and communications system solutions, June 15-17, 2011, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Each year AV professionals, CIOs, and institutional buyers attend InfoComm because it provides the largest mix of audiovisual products, along with industry and manufacturers' training all in one place. With today's audiovisual technology being net-centric, IT professionals are taking increased notice in the conferencing, control systems, digital signage and other technologies that can be seen at InfoComm 2011.

For nearly a century the audiovisual industry has been helping people communicate. Information communications technology is no longer optional -- businesses and institutions around the world rely on the $68 billion global professional audiovisual industry to communicate.

With more than 950 exhibitors, InfoComm 2011 will be visited by more than 32,000 commercial AV professionals, technology managers, CIOs, and procurement personnel from 90 countries. More than 300 education sessions will offer the essential training that AV professionals rely on to stay current with a constantly changing industry.

"Attending InfoComm's tradeshow is a valuable investment in both time and money," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "In just a few days you can visit the most comprehensive array of professional audio, digital signage, display, conferencing and telepresence, lighting, control system, and signal distribution technology manufacturers available in one location, all while receiving world-class education and training from leading experts and manufacturers."

Although InfoComm is large, it is easy to navigate, due to pavilions that bring together like technologies. Audio, 3D, Digital Signage, Lighting & Staging, and Unified Collaborative Conferencing are just a few of the pavilions featuring integrated solutions from innovative manufacturers. InfoComm 2011 will also feature special exhibits addressing sustainability, 3D technology, and production cameras for live events.

A new special exhibit will feature Invisible AV Technologies, while audio demo rooms, rigging and staging demonstrations, the Digital Signage Application Showcase, the Systems Programming and GUI Design Gallery, and the Technologies for Worship Pavilion are all returning to the show.

InfoComm 2011 is supported by platinum sponsors Christie Digital, Cisco, Crestron and Extron and gold sponsor Polycom.