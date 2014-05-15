Visix Announces Winners of 7th Annual Expression Awards

Visix announced the winners and finalists of the company’s seventh annual Expression Awards. The company launched the annual awards in 2008 to recognize the best content designs from end-users of its AxisTV digital signage software.

The judging committee, comprised of marketing, communications, and design specialists, have chosen winners and four finalists in two categories. The University of Michigan takes the prize in the Best Screen Design category and Goodwin College has won the Best Still Design award.

Best Screen Design Finalists:

· Goodwin College

· Housatonic Community College

· University of Michigan

· University of Scranton

Best Still Design Finalists:

· Anadarko – Bowlers

· Goodwin – Dragon Boat

· Goodwin – Carnival Craft Fair

· UWRF – Bingo

“Each year, our clients impress us with their originality and design skills,” said Debbie DeWitt, marketing communications manager for Visix. “As digital signage technologies evolve, so does our client’s understanding of design for the medium. This year, we saw more creativity, better graphic design, and a clear understanding of the need for call to action in messages. I congratulate all of our winners and entrants and thank them for participating in the awards and strengthening our community.”

Expression Award winners receive:

· A Custom Theme Pack from Visix Creative Services

· A Google Chromecast digital media streaming adapter

· A mounted, personalized Expression Award

· Recognition in Visix’s e-newsletter and press release announcing winners

· Winning entry featured on Visix websites and social media

· Use of the official Expression Award winner logo

The Expression Awards are part of Visix’s ongoing strategy to bring AxisTV software users together, to spotlight creative abilities and system management skills, and to recognize Visix customers for their contributions in the field of visual communications.