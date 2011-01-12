Audio-Technica Opens New Plant In Japan

STOW, OH—Audio-Technica has opened the doors on a new facility, Technica Fukui in Echizen City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, which integrates the three pre-existing A-T Fukuoka branches into one location and consolidates design efforts with increased collaboration among A-T’s global design teams. The new facility is equipped with a dedicated acoustic lab and an advanced-design anechoic chamber specially designed for audio testing.



LG Committed To Commercial

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL—In the wake of reports about a global corporate restructuring affecting the LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, LG Electronics USA confirmed that the commercial display business in the United States remains intact. LG Business Solutions, now known as “LG Commercial Displays” has been incorporated into LG’s Home Entertainment business unit. However, in the U.S., the Commercial Displays business will continue to operate as a separate business catering to the varied specialized needs of the U.S. business-to-business market.

Y.K. Cho will be head of the U.S. Commercial Displays business. Ron Snaidauf, vice president, Commercial Displays, continues to lead the lodging, hospitality, and health care segments, while Jeff Dowell, vice president, Digital Signage, continues to lead the digital signage and monitor business areas addressing the restaurant, retail, education, and industrial markets.