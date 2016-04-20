Visiology to Showcase Polywall Data Visualization Module at InfoComm

The What: Visiology will present new Data Visualization module for Polywall software, a high-end solution to manage video walls, at its InfoComm booth, #157 (North Hall).

The What Else: Polywall solution will be featured by Visiology experts from development and support providing an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the latest video-wall control technology. Polywall Data Visualization module creates a new interaction pattern between video wall management software and users’ data. It can be connected seamlessly to the enterprise relational database or Hadoop cluster at raw data level and generate data visualization without the need to use third-party business intelligence tools.