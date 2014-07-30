Vidyo Adds Lync Support to VidyoH20 for Google+ Hangouts

Vidyo has added connectivity support for Microsoft Lync to its VidyoH2O for Google+ Hangouts offering. The upgrade extends interoperability beyond H.323/SIP video and voice conferencing solutions to connect Google+ Hangouts sessions to Lync enterprise customers directly from their native clients. VidyoH2O for Google+ Hangouts support for Lync will be available in November.

“We announced VidyoH2O for Google+ Hangouts earlier this year and are now extending it to include Microsoft Lync support,” said Ofer Shapiro, Vidyo’s CEO and co-founder. “We have received global interest in VidyoH2O from enterprise customers, including some of the largest, most admired brands in the world and key vertical markets like financial services and education. Enterprises today have multi-vendor video communication solutions and investment protection is key. We are pleased to extend this support to both our on-prem and hosted offerings.”

VidyoH2O, generally available since April, has more than 40 authorized channels around the world. The subscription service is sold both on-prem and as a cloud-hosted product, and the flexibility of the dual deployment model is particularly important to customers addressing networking and security considerations.