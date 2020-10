The DigitalMedia Presentation System 300 with Acoustic Echo Cancellation is the newest addition to Crestron’s family of all-in-one digital presentation solutions.

The DMPS-300-C-AEC features full-bandwidth acoustic echo cancellation on each of its six mic inputs to filter out disruptive echoes from voice communications during teleconferencing calls. DMPS-300-C-AEC integrates directly with up to two audio or video codecs providing a total video conferencing system solution.