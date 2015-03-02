Video Mount Products Ships TCA-1 Ceiling Adaptor

Video Mount Productsis now shipping the TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adaptor (MSRP: $58.95).



TCA-1 Truss Ceiling Adaptor

“The TCA-1 ceiling mount adaptor is perfect for numerous applications including public view monitors or PTZ cameras in retail, commercial, or industrial settings where truss ceilings are used,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Rounding out our complete line of mounting accessories, the TCA-1 has been designed to work with VMP’s proprietary masts as well as industry standard 1.5-inch NPT.”

The TCA-1 is designed to attach ceiling mounts to a wide variety of trussing or pipes. Capable of adapting up to a maximum diameter of three inches or maximum cross section dimensions of 3in. x 3in., the TCA-1 is the perfect adaptor for nearly any ceiling mount need.