Premier Mounts Ships CMF Cable Mount

Premier Mounts is now shipping the CMF, a fixed cable mount featuring the MagnaGuide installation plate.

The patent-pending MagnaGuide installation plate allows the cable adapter to snap onto the back plate and slide easily into place. This makes it easy for the installer to secure the flat-panel in the right position without having to see where the mounting base is located on the wall, the company says.

The kickstand feature holds the flat-panel up to 4.28 inches away from the wall to allow room to connect any AV components.

“I was inspired when hanging a picture on the wall at home and thought the same idea could apply to hanging a flat-panel,” said Mike Bouissiere, senior design engineer at Premier Mounts. “It seemed only natural to create a user-friendly mount to complement today’s lighter and slimmer displays.”

The V-shaped 6 × 3 inch back plate mounts easily on a single stud and is designed to hold flat-panel displays up to 65 lb. with a VESA mounting pattern ranging from 200 × 200mm to 600 × 400mm. The four flat-panel anchors are installed to the back of the display.

To adjust the tension, the cables are pulled until tight and the excess is wrapped around the adapter’s teeth to hold it in place. The self-adjusting cable mount holds the display close to the wall while the teeth ensure that the cables are out of the way.

An in-wall box, such as the GB-INWAVP, can also be added for additional equipment storage and to hide power cables behind the display.