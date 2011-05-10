Clear-Com Demos Concert Version 2.6

Clear-Com will demonstrate its Clear-Com Concert version 2.6 Intercom-over-IP communications solution at InfoComm 2011.

Concert, which provides professional voice conferencing and intercom capabilities over the Internet or a standard Local Area Network, is enhanced with several new features to expand upon its compatibility, intelligibility, and ease of use, according to the compnay.

Users can scroll through their contact list and click on the appropriate name to connect with that individual via a call, chat box, or both simultaneously. Users can also drag-and-drop multiple contacts into a group conference call.

New to Version 2.6 is the option for users to purchase a server which is already pre-loaded with the Concert 2.6 software.