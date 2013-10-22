C2G Launches Emerging Digital AV Technologies Initiative

C2G (formerly Cables To Go), has launched its new educational initiative “5 AV Technologies that will Define the Next 5 Years” to educate and inform on the emerging digital technologies following the analog sunset.

“We recognize that the story doesn’t end with the analog sunset, it’s actually just the beginning,” said Gary Hess, vice president of innovation. “It is important that we partner with our customers and share the latest technology trends so they can prepare for their digital future. HDMI, HDBaseT, Miracast, DisplayPort and MHL are emerging connectivity technologies that are expected to have unprecedented growth over the next five years.”

C2G launched this effort during InfoComm’s AV Week, which celebrates, promotes and shares the audio/video industry with the world. During this week many industry events and promotions are held with the objective of spreading awareness about the industry and encouraging students to consider AV careers.

Each touch point of the initiative provides information about the technology, its impact on the market, and the products and solutions C2G has to offer. The information is provided in various formats with webinars, a white paper, supporting information from C2G’s “Know the Lingo” series and more.