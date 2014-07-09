Utelogy and Australia’s Integrated Media Reach Distribution Deal

Utelogy,which makes software for control and management of audiovisual systems for business and education, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Integrated Media in Adelaide, Australia.

“We’re very excited about the growth Utelogy has experienced recently, and this strategic alliance with Integrated Media Pty Ltd. will help us continue on that trajectory,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy’s co- founder and CEO. “We both work with other Layer 3 AV suppliers, so it really is a very natural fit and allows us to take Utelogy international.”

Utelogy specializes in software-defined audio visual (SDAV) technology for control, management, and analytics for smart classrooms, conference rooms, video-conference, and auditoriums. Using an open architecture, the Utelogy platform enables AV and IT departments to build more flexibility into its class and meeting room technology for easy reconfigurations and equipment re-use. With its help-desk and remote monitoring capabilities, Utelogy also delivers operational savings.

Integrated Media, which offers consultancy and design in all areas of professional audiovisual applications, will serve as the Australian distributor for Utelogy’s software. The partnership is a coup for Utelogy because Integrated Media deploys its systems in high-profile environments, including the High Court of Australia and New Zealand Parliament.

“Integrated Media is pleased to add Utelogy’s software to our distribution network,” said Rod Louey- Gung, Integrated Media CEO. “We strive to supply our clients with the best in AV solutions, and Utelogy is a very viable player in Layer 3 AV control and management.”

Utelogy clients want open architecture—management and control for audiovisual purposes that is flexible, easy to use, and doesn’t rely on proprietary interfaces, Pellkofer explained.

“We think experience is built on human interaction and collaboration—and it’s even more powerful and enjoyable with the right technology in place,” Pellkofer said.