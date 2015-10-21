Userful Joins Sharp's Strategic Technology Alliance Resource Program

Userful Corporation has joined the Sharp Strategic Technology Alliance Resource (STAR) program to allow users of Sharp products to implement its Userful Network Video Wall software for any of their digital signage, public display, and video wall needs.

The Userful Network Video Wall delivers 4k and larger content to a video wall over the network in real time. The solution enables customers to deploy both traditional and artistic mosaic-style video walls, as well as stand-alone digital signage. It supports several types of content, according to the company, including real-time video streamed online or captured from an HDMI source, content from one of several pre-integrated third-party content management systems, or even content from a desktop or full-screen browser.



"Userful is excited about joining the Sharp STAR program," said Tim Griffin, founder and CTO at Userful. "With Sharp's impressive 55-inch class full high-definition PN-V551 professional LED monitor, building a video wall has never been easier. It sports an exceptionally ultra-slim bezel that will complement virtually any commercial or public space. Combining this professional display with the Userful Network Video Wall, users can now deploy flexible, high-performance video walls that also fit into their budgets."



Gary Bailer, director of product management for pro AV products at Sharp Electronics Corporation, said, "Sharp is excited about the addition of Userful in the STAR program. Their software is easy to use, yet effective. We look forward to collaborating with them further."