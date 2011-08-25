IMU Offers Workshops at 3D Entertainment Summit

Insight Media University (IMU), a neutral and impartial source for training and education, will offer 5 workshops on 3D during the week of September 20 in LA, as well as 4 co-located conferences and high level keynotes.

Confirmed keynoters now include writer, producer, and director James Cameron; Vince Pace, CEO of Pace Technologies; and Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO, Fox Filmed Entertainment.

IMU’s 3D courses complement four Summit events that will all run in the same location in LA. The week consists of: IMU 3D Courses (Sept. 19-22); 3D Entertainment Summit (Sept. 20-22); 3D Gaming Summit (Sept. 22); LA Mobile Entertainment Summit (Sept. 20-21); 3D@ Home’s 3D User Experience Technical Summit; and 2011 International 3D Fair (Sept. 22-23).

“We have developed these courses specifically to appeal to the broad range of attendees to this super summit of conferences,” said Insight Media president, Chris Chinnock. “Each is designed to provide sold unbiased information to give attendees a solid foundation to get the most out of the four related Summits.”

Courses can attended as many as desired, with some courses being offered at several times to accommodate busy schedules.