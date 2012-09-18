NSCA Launches Mass Notification & Emergency Communications Symposium

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) will host its first-ever Mass Notification & Emergency Communications (MNEC) Industry Symposium November 14, with an opening reception November 13, at the Northern Virginia Community College Annandale Campus in Annandale, VA.

This event will include a keynote address by Michael Mulhare, director of office of emergency management at Virginia Tech.

Events over the past two months have renewed public interest in the need to communicate effectively and efficiently in times of emergency. Recent changes to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 72, along with other various standards, established new requirements for including intelligible emergency communications systems.

“NSCA is hosting the MNEC symposium as an industry outreach event to educate integrators on this emerging marketplace and highlight a great business opportunity,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “It’s important that NSCA be an advocate for the integrators who will lead this opportunity, educating the AHJs and their customers on the products and services available to create a strong MNEC system that ensures public safety. There will be a constant need to understand the changing codes, working with public officials to incorporate the codes and standards and utilizing the latest and greatest technology for this critical marketplace.”

Attendees of the MNEC Industry Symposium will take away information on how to:

* Build knowledge of MNEC including which codes and regulations have been modified, terminology used, constituent groups impacted, and inherent risks and rewards in this emerging marketplace.

* Build strategic partnerships between AV, fire, life-safety, and security industries

* Communicate with customers/facility managers on the value of emergency systems.

* Assist your clients with a risk assessment to determine vulnerabilities to build the right MNEC system.

* Provide opportunities to see the technologies and applications used in this emerging market through table-top displays and representatives from leading manufacturers and consultants.

The event will feature keynote presenter, Michael Mulhare. Mulhare will provide details of the emergency notification systems, special alerts and protocols refined over the last few years at Virginia Tech and discuss ways these may be applied to the corporate, healthcare and education markets. As the number of natural disasters and acts of mass violence continue to climb, the sense of urgency to disseminate information quickly, effectively, and intelligibly to those in the affected areas has increased exponentially.

Register for the inaugural event today at mnec.org. Registration includes attendance for an opening reception on November 13, the general sessions, breakouts and displays on November 14. Registration fees for both NSCA members and non-members are $249; however, NSCA members can apply $100 in NSCA Education Credits toward the registration cost. Additional savings are included for groups of 3 or more employees from the same company.