Behringer Rolls Out Free PC Control App for X32

Just as initial shipments of Behringer's X32 Digital Mixer are hitting store shelves, the company is rolling out its latest enhancement to the X32 experience.

Offering near-complete control over the X32 from a wired or wireless computer, the XControl application adds several important new features to the console. XControl is a free download and is available directly from Behringer at behringer.com/X32.

The XControl application replicates the X32 control surface with all faders, display screens and major controls right on the desktop. Operators can control mix and assign functions, set and adjust effects and even meter individual inputs and outputs in real time. Connecting the X32 to the computer is as simple as adding a network device; just set the IP address and you're done. Whether you use a wired connection in a studio or installed environment or prefer the mobility of a wireless solution for live sound, the X32's control over common Ethernet connection will meet the need.

XControl software allows a user to connect to and control one X32 at a time by selecting from any number of connected consoles on one network. In addition, multiple instances of the application can be actively controlling the same mixer at the same time, allowing for sophisticated remote mixing, monitor mix and broadcast applications. When combined with Behringer's XiControl app for the iPad, the system delivers full remote mix functionality along with a lightning-fast tactile control surface.