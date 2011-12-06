Polycom Provides Interoperability with Microsoft Lync

Pleasanton, CA--Polycom announced that it has expanded interoperability with Microsoft Lync to additional Polycom SIP-based wired and wireless voice products.

Polycom also announced the availability to order the Polycom CX7000, a room video collaboration solution custom-built for full integration with Microsoft Lync, the UC platform that unites voice communications, IM, and audio, video, and Web conferencing. The Polycom CX7000 is the first video collaboration solution to be qualified by Microsoft as "optimized for Microsoft Lync."

In addition, Polycom is testing Polycom RealPresence Immersive room systems for Microsoft Lync interoperability. The announcements made today offer customers a broad set of choices -- more than 40 systems -- to enhance their Microsoft Lync environments to make collaborating by video, voice, or content-sharing easier, from the board room to the desktop or on-the-go. On Tuesday, December 6, Polycom will co-host a webinar with Microsoft to discuss collaboration trends in the enterprise and show how Sprint has made their business more productive and effective with UC solutions from Polycom and Microsoft working together.

"We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Microsoft by extending our broad solution portfolio with interoperability for Microsoft Lync. Polycom's strategic relationship with Microsoft enables customers across the globe to multiply the return on solution investments they have in place today and will need in the future," said Sue Hayden, executive vice president, Strategic Alliances, Polycom. "By directly interoperating with Microsoft Lync across a comprehensive range of HD video and voice solutions, Polycom delivers a true UC experience that enables users to be much more productive and collaborative."

Connecting Microsoft and Polycom solutions for IM/presence, web conferencing, video, voice, content-sharing, and other UC applications into an interoperable environment enables users to quickly find each other, launch video and voice calls easily and intuitively within Microsoft Lync, and share content via Microsoft Lync to Polycom HD video systems.

"By using Polycom and Microsoft solutions, we were able to leverage our core networking solutions (GMPLS, domestic & international SIP trunking, and wireless integration) to improve interaction with colleagues, customers, and partners while improving annual operating expenses," said Joe Hamblin, manager, Unified Communications/ Collaboration, Sprint.