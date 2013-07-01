Capitol Now Featuring New LG Commercial Displays

Capitol has introduced that it will stock and distribute LCD and LED commercial displays and EzSign TVs from LG Electronics.

Capitol's LG LN549

Capitol is an electronics distribution source for Pro AV and communication contractors, residential systems integrators, retailers, and premium incentive resellers.

The move, which further strengthens the company’s commercial display offering, was previewed at Capitol’s booth at InfoComm 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

“With its broad range of LCD and LED displays and the innovative, cost-effective EzSign series, LG is truly leading the way in commercial displays for digital signage and other applications,” said president and chief financial officer, Capitol, Curt Hayes. “We’re proud to add them to our portfolio, especially given the growing demand in this market and LG’s leadership in higher-brightness, higher-resolution display technologies.”

Available in 22- to 60-inch models, LG’s LED displays include a variety of popular features for the commercial market, such as built-in tuners, public display mode, USB cloning, RS232 control, external speaker out, and multiple IR codes. The EzSign TVs are equipped with a built-in signage function, enabling commercial users to run messages on the screen without additional hardware.