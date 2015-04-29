tvONE Enhances CORIOmatrix

The CORIOmatrix and CORIOmatrix mini now offer monitoring module functionality. The monitoring module option includes two outputs to be used to monitor the inputs and outputs of the CORIOmatrix systems. The new web interface will now include setup of the two outputs. Customers can pick from four different views and be able to drag and drop inputs or outputs to these views to monitor the video signals into the chassis from a remote location. This new, easy-to-use feature, allows for customization to meet user demands in knowing what the matrix has as sources and where those sources are being routed.

Read more about the CORIOmatrix & CORIOmatrix mini by visiting their product pages:

CORIOmatrix: http://www.tvone.com/coriomatrix-universal-io-matrix-router-up-to-32-ports

CORIOmatrix mini: http://www.tvone.com/coriomatrix-mini

To download the new firmware, please CLICK HERE.

The new Custom Resolution Editor allows for custom resolutions to be created and uploaded into the unit to be used as either an input or output resolution. New resolutions can be created through the unit's API commands for each output or created by using the updated CORIOdiscover app on initial system installation and then selected by the user for each output and auto detected as an input resolution.

The CORIOdiscover app allows the user to log into a unit to update the firmware, change communications settings and create new custom resolutions that can be used as an input or output resolution.