tvONE at InfoComm

tvONE will be bringing new products, including CORIOgrapher videowall software, the 1RU CORIOmatrix mini, and the C2-2855 Universal Video Scaler PLUS, to InfoComm in Las Vegas. There will be live presentations and hands-on demonstrations of these three products at Booth #N926.

CORIOgrapher's layered video wall creation

CORIOgrapher is a software system designed to support team projects that can be used with CORIOmaster. CORIOgrapher enables the design of creative videowalls and allows for the creation of video walls from a PC without a connection to the CORIOmaster. The software has capabilities that enable collaboration and global sharing, including the ability to load to any CORIOmaster device anywhere from a PC.

CORIOmatrix mini

tvONE’s new CORIOmatrix mini scaling routing switcher is a 1RU version of the CORIOmatrix. It has six AV module slots for a variety of I/O modules. The scaling output cards and soft-switching provide video and audio routing. This technology is all controlled via web based software.



C2-2855 Universal Scaler Plus

The C2-2855 Universal Scaler Plus is a high performance scaler that provides video scaling and format conversion, with an OLED display that guides users through setup and control using color-modulated, backlit buttons. The C2-2855 supports SD/HD/3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI, Composite Video, YC, YUV, YPbPr or RGB. The video performance of the C2-2855 is based on tvONE’s exclusive CORIO2 technology.