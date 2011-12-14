Atlona ISE 2012 Product Preview

New Atlona Products on Display at Integrated Systems Europe 2012:

· Atlona High-Speed HDMI 8x8 Matrix Switcher (AT-PRO2HD88M)

The Atlona AT-PRO2HD88M is an 8x8 high-speed HDMI matrix switcher that makes use of HDBaseT technology to allow signal runs up to 100 meters. The switcher is the perfect solution for larger residential multi-room A/V projects where multiple signals must be sent through a single Cat 5 cable to feed up to eight separate receiver modules.

· Atlona High-Speed HDMI16x16 Matrix Switcher (AT-PRO2HD1616M)

The Atlona AT-PRO2HD1616M is a 16x16 high-speed HDMI matrix switcher featuring HDBaseT technology, and is the first switcher in the professional A/V industry to run multiple signals through a single Cat 5 cable. The AT-PRO2HD1616M is the perfect solution for multi-display commercial projects that need to feed up to 16 separate receiver modules.

· Atlona High-Speed HDMI 4x4 Matrix Switcher (AT-PRO3HD44M)

The Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher features HDBaseT technology, which allows for signal runs over 60 meters at 1080p.Taking advantage of the Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) abilities of HDBaseT technology, this switcher provides more options for low-voltage installations and lends itself perfectly to the integration of multi-room A/V systems in single-family homes.

· Atlona Digital Connectivity Diagnostic KIT (KIT-PROHD3)

Winner of the 2011 CEDIA Best New Product Award for Manufacturers' Excellence and RESI Top Industrial Design Award, Atlona's Digital Connectivity Diagnostic KIT (KIT-PROHD3) provides integrators and installers with the ability to diagnose and resolve most connectivity issues quickly, saving time and money. The KIT-PROHD3 includes a 7-inch display monitor (DIS7-PROHD); a portable HDMI signal generator (HD800); an HDMI extended display identification data recorder; and a four-hour portable battery (BAT-DIS7PRO).

· Atlona LinkCast Wireless HD Audio/Video System

For years, wireless solutions have eluded the commercial and professional A/V industry. With far too many caveats, such products have not been viable for most systems. With the advent of Atlona's LinkCast Wireless HD A/V System, however, there is now a wireless connectivity solution for laptops, game consoles, Blu-ray players, and more. Atlona's LinkCast Wireless HD Audio/Video System cuts the amount of cords required by providing plug-and-play wireless connectivity of virtually any HDMI source to the LinkCast receiver.