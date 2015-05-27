Tripp Lite USB Tablet Charging Station

The What: Tripp Lite’s newest USB tablet charging stations charge, sync, and secure up to 48 tablets and feature USB charging ports that provide up to 2.4 amps (12 watts) per port.The What Else: The charging stations can secure and organize 16, 32, or 48 tablets, including iPad and Android models, provide syncing and high-speed USB charging (up to 2.4 amps per port), and automatically match each tablet’s top charging speed. They can be mounted to a wall or deployed on a desk, table, counter, or floor, with support for optional rolling casters, a reversible handle, and stacking configurations. They prevent theft and tampering with locking steel door and side panels, and provide flow-through ventilation to prevent devices from overheating while charging.



The Bottom Line: With the convenient USB sync uplink port, users can easily configure, back up, and restore tablets using a host computer. Sturdy steel construction and a locking door keep tablets safe without interfering with charging.

