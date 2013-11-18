Community Adds DP8 Pendant Loudspeaker to Distributed Design Series

Community Professional Loudspeakers has expanded its high-performance Distributed Design Series of ceiling, surface mount and pendant loudspeakers with the new DP8 Pendant.
- Available in paintable white or black, the DP8 is an 8-inch coaxial loudspeaker with a tapered style that complements the design of modern open-architecture environments and provides highly-intelligible voice and great musical sound quality for restaurants, lounges, hotels, ballrooms, meeting rooms, retail and commercial establishments, and casinos, hotels and convention centers.
- With its weather-resistant enclosure, grille and components, the DP8 may also be used outdoors in covered locations.
- The DP8 features Distributed Design Series’ unique “Uniform Voicing” design. Uniform Voicing means users experience identical acoustic performance from all same-size pendant, ceiling and surface-mount loudspeaker models and enjoy uniformly high-quality sound in all spaces regardless of the loudspeaker type chosen. A designer could choose the D8 ceiling loudspeaker for a low-ceiling party room, the new DP8 pendant for a large open-architecture space and the DS8 surface-mount model for an outdoor patio in a restaurant, lounge or hotel. With Uniform Voicing, patrons moving from space to space would hear little or no change in music or voice quality.
- The DP8 achieves its Uniform Voicing by sharing its transducers and crossover network with the Distributed Design D8 ceiling loudspeaker and DS8 surface-mount loudspeaker. The DP8’s shared coaxial transducer features a separate compression driver coupled to Community’s proprietary Tru-Phase waveguide and mounted to an 8-inch woofer with Community’s patented Carbon-Ring Cone technology. This combination produces a high-performance loudspeaker with high power capacity, a wide, smooth dispersion pattern, high sensitivity and extremely low distortion.
- For system designers and installers, the DP8 is ETL listed to comply with UL1480. It includes a 120-watt autoformer with easy-access tap switch for 70-volt/100-volt distributed systems and features a simple suspension and wiring system inside its integrated rear cover. Two Distributed Design Series subwoofers, the DS8SUB (surface-mount) and DS10SUB (ceiling-mount) are available to bring enhanced warmth to a DP8 musical sound system.