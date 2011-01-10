InfoComm Announces 2011 Board Results

InfoComm International is pleased to announce the 2011 Board of Directors.

Officers

• Leadership Development Committee Chairman, Tom Stimson, CTS, The Stimson Group

• President, Jim Ford, PE, Ford Audio-Video Systems, Inc.

• President-Elect, Greg Jeffreys, Paradigm Audio Visual Ltd.

• Secretary-Treasurer, Tony Warner, CTS-D, RTKL

DIRECTORS

• Johanne Belanger, AVW-TELAV Audio Visual Solutions

• Thomas Berry, Verrex Corporation

• Matt Emerson, CTS, CEAVCO Audio Visual Co., Inc.

• Barry Goldin, CTS, Audio Video Systems Inc.

• Aseem Gupta, VIsionaire FZE

• Craig Janssen, LEED® AP, Acoustic Dimensions

• L. William Nattress III, CTS-D, CTS-I, Shen Milsom & Wilke

• Cory Schaeffer, Listen Technologies Corporation

“InfoComm thanks Jay Rogina of Spinitar for his tremendous contributions as an InfoComm officer over the past four years,” says Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “His vision of the industry helped guide many of InfoComm’s strategic decisions over the past several years.”

InfoComm also thanks Paul Peck of Avidex for his dedicated service on the InfoComm Board. “Paul brought to the board the issues of the integrator and he spoke of the need to engage the IT community and bring AV closer to the center of the communications industry,” Lemke continues.