Traveling to ISE 2018? Use Official Partners to Guarantee Quality

If you are travelling to ISE 2018 and are still looking to book your hotel, flight, meeting space, or excursions, please use ISE’s office partners to ensure that you get the best and most reliable deals available.

RAI Hotel Services has access to over 350 hotels across the city and guarantee’s accommodation for all ISE attendees. The company has access to a range of hotels to suit all budgets from 1 star to 5 stars. The company can also assist in the organisation of receptions and dinner parties for individuals and companies.

ISE has also partnered with Air France and KLM Global Meetings to offer exclusive discounts on air travel to the exhibition. Attendees simply need to enter an Event ID Code to secure discount on return flights through the Air France/KLM Global Meetings web portal. This is an exclusive discount, unavailable through any other booking engine. The Event ID Code is: 30821AF.

*Please note: there are numerous websites purporting to offer hotel rooms on behalf of ISE. These have nothing to do with ISE.

RAI Hotel Services