TOA to Debut Next-Gen NX-300 Audio Network Adapter at InfoComm

The What: TOA will debut its next generation NX-300 Audio Network Adapter, a re-engineered version of the successful TOA NX-100, at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: The NX-300 uses an advanced implementation of its Packet Audio streaming technology with 16 bit audio and sample rates up 48kHz for better-than-CD audio quality. Up to 500 NX-300s can be connected to each other via LAN or WAN and up to 1,000 links can be established and broadcast patterns consisting of up to 64 NX-300s can be programmed for use over extremely wide areas: buildings, campuses, industrial complexes, counties, and even cross-country. In addition, broadcasts can be set with high or low priority to allow for paging override with alert or emergency tones, or announcements. Broadcast patterns may be activated via contact closures or via the on-screen GUI.

The NX-300 is a dual-channel device capable of one-way stereo signal paths or bi-directional (full-duplex) dual mono signals. Ins and outs are transformer balanced to accommodate virtually any mic or line-level signal, such as a paging mic, message player, TV broadcast audio, or BGM playback. A built-in WAV-file recorder allows recording and playback of up to eight messages, each up to 2 minutes in length, assignable to any broadcast pattern. The rear panel features a complement of eight contact inputs and outputs can be used to activate broadcasts or send control information over network to synchronize devices such as zone activation, alert tones, message players, timers, security cameras, and access control system. It is also possible to adjust output volume of a broadcast based on a programmed scheduler, so that, for example, an announcement broadcast during rush hour might be set louder than one during the late evening. The whole system can be configured, controlled, and monitored via the supplied GUI software and also via web browser.

The Bottom Line: The NX-300 is designed to help provide simpler and more cost-effective solutions for larger-scale installations, such as communications for train stations, school districts, bank ATMs, city-wide parking facilities, and industrial applications.