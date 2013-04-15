Bose Expands PowerMatch Line of Configurable Multichannel Power Amplifiers

The What: Bose Professional is building on its proprietary PowerMatch amplifier technology platform with three additional models of configurable professional power amplifiers.





The What Else: Based on decades of research across multiple industries, Bose engineers optimized audio performance with a robust Class-D amplifier and power supply design that together are uniquely capable of maintaining top performance even with unexpected variations in AC line voltage, rack temperature, and output load conditions. Configurable through the use of QuadBridge technology, each amplifier is capable of combining 2 or 4 output channels, creating flexible options to drive different power levels and loudspeaker impedances.

The Bottom Line: The full PowerMatch amplifier line now includes the following models:

•PM8500 (8 channels, 4000 watts total rated power)

•PM8250 (8 channels, 2000 watts total rated power)

•PM4500 (4 channels, 2000 watts total rated power)

•PM4250 (4 channels, 1000 watts total rated power)Network versions (PM8500N, PM8250N, PM4500N, PM4250N) are also available for each model, which enable control and monitoring over standard ethernet networks.