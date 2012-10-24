Penn-Elcom to Distribute Precision Devices Speakers

Flight case and speaker cabinet hardware manufacturer Penn–Elcom has formed a North America distribution deal with UK loudspeaker manufacturer Precision Devices.

The company makes an extensive line of high-performance cone loudspeakers from 6.5 to 24 inches in diameter. Precision Devices' line of Pro-Audio drivers will now be available in North America for the first time to both OEM and retail customers from Penn-Elcom.

“Precision Devices has enjoyed historic success in Europe with its quality hand-made UK speakers as original supplier to Turbosound and others,” said David Logan, North America sales manager for Precision Devices and Fane. “And we are proud to represent the prestigious line of Precision Devices drivers, which fit perfectly into the manufacturing, sales and distribution network of Penn-Elcom’s line of case and speaker cabinet hardware products.”

The timing of the launch is ideal for both companies who are in the process of implementing strategic international expansion plans. Precision Devices is rapidly expanding its global distribution network, and the company says there is significant global demand for world-class touring loudspeakers.

"Our partnership with Penn now allows us to develop and service the North American market where there is significant demand and interest for Precision Devices product,” said Precision Devices' sales director, Neil Barnes.