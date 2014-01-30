Almo 2014 E4 AV Tour Gets Underway with First Stop in Dallas March 11

Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with InfoComm International, invites AV resellers, integrators and consultants to “Navigate to New Horizons” at the first E4 AV Tour event of 2014 in Dallas on March 11.

E4 Dallas will include a first-run keynote address focused on pre-engineering AV into smart buildings, and new courses led by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Tom Stimson, past president of InfoComm International. E4 Dallas will also feature a dynamic array of more than 35 manufacturing partners and infinite networking opportunities with business colleagues and other AV professionals.

“While we continue to build on each E4, the successful formula for our event remains the same,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “We are returning to the Dallas venue we visited in 2012 to spend time with a concentrated group of Almo partners in a city that is home to one of our largest local warehouses and our newest sales VP Sean McNeill.”

Like the “Navigate to New Horizons” theme suggests, Craigmyle noted that attendees can expect a lot of firsts at E4 Dallas, including new products from Samsung, Sharp Aquos, Planar, Canon and BrightSign. “Well-known industry veteran Tom Stimson has joined the tour to share his expertise on how to win more business in today’s changing reseller world. And we have a new keynote on the emerging importance of integrating AV into the Building Information Management (BIM) layer,” Craigmyle explained.

According to keynote speaker Gary Kayye, chief visionary at Kayye Consulting, “AV has finally hit the mainstream, crossing the chasm from early adopter to early majority and we're about to be specified by every architect and facility manager on the planet. And if you want to be part of the impending explosive growth that's about to occur with pre-engineering AV into every room in new construction, you'll need to learn all about Smart Building technology yourself so that you can become a preferred provider to the architect or facility manager.”

E4 Dallas will include the following courses, worth a total of nine InfoComm Renewal Units:

Audio Gain Structure

Andre LeJeune, InfoComm International Learn two easy methods for setting gain structure in an audio system

Demystifying Media Players for Digital Signage

Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting (Sponsored by Samsung) Demystify the concepts and specifications of media players, discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each type and understand the emerging technologies that can change the deployment of digital signage

Don’t Be a Commodity: Dealing with RFPs (Highlighted E4 AV Tour Addition)

Tom Stimson, Stimson Group, LLC

Discover how to turn price shoppers into value customers

Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems

Andre LeJeune, InfoComm International

Review documentation, demo a free network planning tool and discuss what to do when an unexpected error occurs

How to Compete Against Old-School AV Dealers (Highlighted E4 AV Tour Addition)

Tom Stimson, Stimson Group, LLC

Discusses how to modernize the basic business model to include services with the product sale

The Ins and Outs of Projector Edge Blending Technology

Dave Arnott, NEC

Demonstrates how to complete a proper edge blend technique to display a single, high-resolution image

Five Technologies that Will Impact AV

Joe Cornwall, C2G

Explores the five wired/wireless technologies that will deliver the greatest effect on deployment of digital video infrastructure over the next five years