SKECHERS Enhances Times Square Store with LED Display System

SKECHERS recently remodeled their East Coast flagship store located on 42nd Street in Times Square. The new look features five outdoor LED displays and three static displays provided by Daktronics.

SKECHERS' new Times Square signage includes a marquee with two main high resolution LED video displays and two illuminated backlit channel letters. In addition to the marquee displays, SKECHERS added a LED banner display and a LED video blade. The combined LED video system spans more than 700 square feet, features 10 mm pixel spacing and exclusively advertises the SKECHERS brand.

"The new LED screens have enhanced our Times Square store with more dynamic visual displays," said Marc Rooney, Vice President of Retail Operations for SKECHERS USA. "We are very pleased with the results of this remodel in one of the key tourist and shopping destinations in the world."