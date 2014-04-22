The Results from the First Annual SCN Future Trends Survey

Presenting the first annual SCN Future trends survey

The pro AV industry already has a number of surveys to keep integrators abreast of national and global trends in the industry—InfoComm’s annual Market Definition and Strategy Study in particular comes to mind as indispensible. However, we saw a void, and this year we’re working to fill it with our First Annual SCN Future Trends Survey. This survey has been completed by you, our readers, and as you will see, it goes beyond standard economics and numbers. We dug into verticals, product categories, partnerships, distributors, and even opened the floor up to some good old-fashioned griping. We are sure you will find this information from your fellow integrators valuable, and look forward to the Future Trends Survey becoming an indispensible tool for the AV industry.