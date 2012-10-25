Biamp Debuts AudiaVOIP Teleconferencing Solution

Biamp Systems has introduced the next phase of its streamlined teleconferencing system setup with a dedicated daVinci control screen file included in the AudiaVOIP product.

AudiaVOIP is a teleconferencing solution that combines scalability, reliability and sound quality with a fixed-configuration processor and a preloaded digital audio processor (DAP) file. The inclusion of the daVinci software interface can help to save time and money since the graphic design interface (GUI) is built into the system.

“The addition of daVinci to AudiaVOIP makes a great product even better,” said Graeme Harrison, executive vice president of Biamp Systems. “Biamp has always been committed to product innovation. Adding daVinci to AudiaVOIP provides increased ease of programming right at a system designer’s fingertips."

AudiaVOIP is part of the full line of Biamp Audia audio solutions, which includes AudiaFLEX, AudiaFUSION and AudiaSOLO. Each Audia unit provides the power of an entire rack of processors, with the ability to be customized for nearly any size project, according to the company.