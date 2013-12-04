Extron Audio Amplifier with Enhanced Performance

The What: Extron Electronics’ MPA 152 Plus is now available. The MPA 152 Plus is a new quarter rack width, stereo integrated mini power amplifier that delivers 15 watts rms per channel, and provides several performance enhancements over the previous MPA 152.



The What Else: The MPA 152 Plus features a 90 dB signal-to-noise ratio with 0.1% THD+N, offering performance for speaker systems requiring compact and economical audio amplification. The MPA 152 Plus is an ENERGY STAR qualified amplifier with an advanced Class D amplifier design. It also features patented CDRS - Class D Ripple Suppression technology designed to provide a smooth, clean audio waveform and an improvement in signal fidelity over conventional Class D amplifiers. The design generates very little heat and allows the amplifier to be fanless and operate in environments with little or no ventilation.

The MPA 152 Plus includes a defeatable auto power-down feature that automatically places the amplifier into standby after a period of inactivity, and consumes 4 watts when idle and less than 1 watt in standby mode. The MPA 152 Plus is housed in a compact 1U, quarter rack width enclosure and is UL 2043 plenum rated, which allows for a concealed installation above a drop ceiling to prevent theft while providing convenient placement of AV equipment. It delivers 15 watts rms per channel into 4 ohms and 8 watts rms into 8 ohms. The MPA 152 Plus is optimized for driving four 8 ohm speakers, two in parallel per channel.