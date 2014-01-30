Visix Accepting Entries for 7th Annual Expression Awards

Visix, Inc., is now accepting entries for the 2014 Expression Awards. The annual contest recognizes the best content designs from clients using its digital signage software applications.

Entries are being accepted for Best Still Design and Best Screen Design categories until April 30, 2014. Winners will be announce on May 13, 2014.

“Good content is the cornerstone of successful digital signage,” said Deborah DeWitt, marketing communications manager for Visix. “Each year, we’re impressed by the communications and design prowess shown by our clients. A lot of our software users have no formal design training, yet they continue to evolve their digital signage strategy and inspire their audiences.”

A panel of digital signage creative artists from Visix will choose three finalists and one winner in each of the design categories.

Winners Prize Package:

· A Custom Theme Pack from Visix

· A Google Chromecast digital media streaming adapter

· A mounted, personalized Expression Award

· Recognition in Visix’s e-newsletter and press release announcing winners

· Winning entry featured on Visix websites and social media

· Use of the official Expression Award winner logo

Finalists Prize Package:

· A Google Chromecast digital media streaming adapter

· Recognition in Visix’s e-newsletter and press release announcing winners

· Winning entry featured on Visix websites and social media

· Use of the official Expression Award finalist logo

Details, guidelines and the awards entry form are available at www.visix.com/expressionawards.html.