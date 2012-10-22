Registration Open for Co-Located GV Expo, GovComm 2012

InfoComm International's GovComm 2012, a professional audiovisual and information communications technology exposition and conference, will be held November 28-29, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Now in its second year, this two-day event is designed to serve Washington, D.C.-area technology managers, end users and procurement officers in the government and military sectors. The event will feature exhibits, networking opportunities and training. NewBay Media's GV Expo will co-locate with GovComm this year.

Now celebrating its 15th year, GV Expo is the eastern U.S. broadcast and video production technology expo and conference targeting government, broadcast, cable, corporate, and independent production professionals. After its premiere last year, GovComm returns to Washington DC with its AV information communication systems trade show and conference focusing on professionals who serve and work for government agencies and the military.

After last year’s events, held approximately one-month apart in the same convention center, show management for both events heard requests from attendees and exhibitors to co-locate. In response to this demand — and because of the shows’ complementary topics and audience — NewBay and InfoComm made the decision to hold the events side-by-side. The co-located shows will define the convergence of AV, IT, information communications, broadcast, production, security, and other technologies in one venue — offering a significant value proposition to both shows’ exhibitors and attendees.

“Given the synergistic nature of the topics, the common interests of the audience, and the strong relationship between NewBay and InfoComm, the co-location of these events makes perfect sense,” says Carmel King, Executive Vice President of NewBay Media’s Video and Broadcast Group. “This can only make these two vital industry events even stronger.”

“GovComm is the only tradeshow focused solely on the specific communication needs of the government and military,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “Solutions critical to supporting training, secure conferencing, command and control, communications, presentations and other net-centric AV activities performed by the government, military and the contractors that serve them will be featured at GovComm 2012.”

GovComm 2012 will feature leading manufacturers of digital signage, collaborative conferencing, projection, display, audio and AV networking technologies. The exhibit floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 28 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 29.

Ninety-minute education classes held concurrently with the exhibits will be taught by experts from InfoComm University. Classes include Determining Streaming Bandwidth; Cyber Security: How to Protect Your Assets; Space, Time and Technology: The Future of AV; AV Project Management; Control System Solutions for Energy Management; Is Your Cloud Ready for Mobility; Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems; Intro to VLANs; Future Trends; Build Infrastructure to Support Collaboration; Information Security and Hardware Hardening for AV; Virginia Tech Emergency Notification System; Basic Room Acoustics for Technology Managers; and Secure Remote Monitoring and Management.

Government officials, procurement officers, IT managers, AV specialists, network managers, government contractors and others will be in attendance at this widely-attended event to evaluate new products and services from industry-leading manufacturers, obtain AV specific knowledge and skills through educational courses and network with peers.

On November 28 at 9:00 a.m., Richard Spires, CIO, U.S. Homeland Security, will offer a keynote address explaining his vision for the future of government communications, Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, MS - Technology Management, MBA, Cisco, will lead an industry panel addressing future trends on November 29, at 9:00 a.m. This panel will explain how work is being transformed into a secure, borderless, video-centric, social environment. The panel will also explore the role of secure AV by sharing insights into the top-secret, classified world of government communications.

In order to deliver maximum value to attendees, this year GovComm will co-locate with NewBay Media's Government Video Expo, the Enterprise Architecture Conference and the Government Information Analytics Summit.