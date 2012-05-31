Judges Chosen for "Best of InfoComm Awards"

At the upcoming InfoComm show in June, I am honored to be chosen as one of the 4 Judges for the “NEC Best of InfoComm Awards”, the now-annual program organized by NEC (the Judges are not affiliated with NEC– and the products entered are not NEC products). This year, as always, it will be tough to pick “winners”, not just because all the entries will be good no doubt, but also because the competing entries are from different product categories. But judge we will– and this year with the help of a “fifth” judge, the industry equipment users, who will select the five finalists for the Judges to evaluate.

Public voting for the award competition, sponsored by NEC Display Solutions, concludes June 4, 2012, at http://best.necdisplay.com/vote. The five entries with the most public votes will be announced at the Las Vegas Convention Center in NEC Booth No. C6819 on Wednesday, June 13. The following panel of industry leaders will judge the five finalists, to pick a winner:

• David Keene – Executive Editor, NewBay Media

• Chuck Wilson – Executive Director, National Systems Contractors Association

• Lyle Bunn – Principal and Strategy Architect, BUNN Co.

• Gary Kayye – Certified Technology Specialist and Founder, rAVe Publications

Pierre Richer, NEC Display Solutions President and CEO, will present the Best of InfoComm Award to the winning company at 10am PT on Friday, June 15, at the NEC booth at InfoComm (Booth No. C6819).

“We are very proud to sponsor The Best of InfoComm Award for the fourth consecutive year,” said Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing for NEC Display Solutions. “InfoComm continually brings together the best companies in the audio/visual and digital signage industries, and this award recognizes the great achievements made in the last 12 months. We are fortunate to have so many great contenders for the award and look forward to seeing who is selected as the best of the best by our expert judge panel.”

For information:

http://best.necdisplay.com/vote