Calibre Receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2012

Calibre UK, a manufacturer of image processors, accepted a chalice and certificate presented by HRH The Duke of Kent at an official awards ceremony at Calibre UK’s offices celebrating Calibre UK’s achievement in winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2012, in the international trade category.
HRH The Duke of Kent presents Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK and Pauline Brooksbank, MD, Calibre UK with a chalice and certificate at the official awards ceremony attended by local council members and dignitaries.
- The packed event was attended by local council and dignitaries as well as several international clients representing Calibre UK in China, Europe, China, North America and Japan.
- HM the Queen approved a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade to Calibre UK in recognition of its sustained export growth and international success between 2008 and 2011.
- Calibre UK will attend another event later in the year which will see Tim Brooksbank and Pauline Brooksbank of Calibre UK meet with HM The Queen and other Queen’s Award winners to receive formal recognition.
- Over the past three years, Calibre UK has introduced five new image processing product lines comprising nearly 30 individual models designed to address the increasing display needs of video professionals. They have simultaneously established a strong distribution partnership with many companies throughout the World, with particular focus in Germany, Europe including eastern Europe, USA, Australia, South East Asia, Hong Kong, China, and the Middle East.
- Significant export growth has been achieved for Calibre products and the Calibre brand as well as development of OEM and own-label customers who market Calibre products as part of their own range. Calibre’s sustained high level of R&D investment in technology and products, backed up by associated investment in market development and publicity has educated the professional AV and broadcast technology markets on the power of their image processing products which are able to scale, warp and blend images for use in staging, live events, education, museums, public information systems and sports grounds as well as many other professional electronic display environments.
- “As a British company based in Bradford, Yorkshire, it’s great to be recognized by such a well respected institution," said Tim Brooksbank, chairman. "Having our partners and customer present at today’s ceremony made the recognition very special. It firmly establishes us as one of the world’s leading suppliers providing world-class innovation and growth and is something everyone at Calibre has helped to achieve. I am particularly proud of our development of a strong international distributor and OEM partnerships which includes a number of world-class highly respected brands as well as more specialist niche market distributors.”