Calibre Receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2012

Calibre UK, a manufacturer of image processors, accepted a chalice and certificate presented by HRH The Duke of Kent at an official awards ceremony at Calibre UK’s offices celebrating Calibre UK’s achievement in winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2012, in the international trade category.





HRH The Duke of Kent presents Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK and Pauline Brooksbank, MD, Calibre UK with a chalice and certificate at the official awards ceremony attended by local council members and dignitaries.



