Ping HD at the San Francisco Giants AT&T Park

Ping HD and LG Electronics USA, joined with the World Champion San Francisco Giants to announce the launch of Ping HD’s digital menu board system at AT&T Park.

Ping HD has initially installed its digital menu board solution in 11 concession stands across all three levels of the ballpark. Using LG 42-inch commercial displays combined with the LG NC2000 media player, the system will display full motion graphics, support dynamic menus, and feature fan promotions and other in-game communications that will enhance the game day experience. The ballpark’s robust AT&T Wi-Fi network enables Ping HD to support the entire system wirelessly from its Denver, Colorado data center.

“Along with our concessionaire, Centerplate, we will be using the system to expose fans to our expansive selection of culinary offerings, offer special gameday promotions, adjust menus by event, and potentially even complement our guest service training programs,” said Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Giants.

“Professional sports and entertainment venue digital communications and advertising platforms are our core business and we are pleased and honored to have been chosen by the San Francisco Giants as their digital menu solution provider for the upcoming 2011 Major League Baseball season”, said Scott Young, Executive Vice President of Ping HD.

Y.K. Cho, Senior Vice President, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA, echoed Young’s comments: “The combination of LG’s digital signage displays and Ping HD’s content solutions will enhance the gameday experience for millions of fans in the 2011-12 season and beyond at AT&T Park.”

The AT&T Park installation comes on the heels of several recent Ping HD deployments including at the Edward Jones Dome, home of the St. Louis Rams, Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners, Slugger Field, home of the Louisville Bats and Blue Rocks Stadium, home of the Delaware Blue Rocks.

