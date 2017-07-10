TEKVOX Unveils 71000 Drop-In A/V Solution Enhancements

The What: TEKVOX has announced enhancements to its 71000 Drop-In A/V product portfolio, designed for easy integration as comprehensive platform solutions to provide maximum value for customers.

The What Else: The TEKVOX Drop-In line has been simplified and now centers on four primary configurations: the 71011 Managed Digital Foundation entry-level Drop-In, the mainstream 71021 Drop-In for a variety of single display applications, the TekFlex multi-display solution for classrooms, lecture halls, and executive conference rooms, and the 4K MultiView Drop-In for active learning/collaboration environments with our without videoconferencing support.

Two optional Drop-In sub-configurations, which may be appropriate for certain users, offer -DA (Direct Attach) and -NA (No Audio) configurations. Separate Booster Packs may be ordered to fine tune Drop-In configurations. They further enhance Drop-Ins with touchscreen capabilities, 4K upgrades cable options, and more. TEKVOX configures, tests, and kits Drop-In solutions in a single package. TEKVOX also designs and manufactures customer-specific solutions as needed.

The Bottom Line: TEKVOX Drop-In A/V solutions are complete, automated, network managed, and factory programmed. They are engineered for easy integration and installation, reliability, and simple maintenance. Within the standard Drop-Ins, application-specific configuration options include combining or dividing rooms at a touch, optimizing conference table installation, adding podium/credenza inputs and control to conference rooms, and making conference rooms and boardrooms ready for complex audio and VTC integration.