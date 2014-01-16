Analog Way completes series with Eikos2 and Saphyr

The What: Analog Way completed its MidraTM series of mid-range Mixers/Seamless Switchers with Eikos2 and Saphyr. Both products will be exhibited in Analog Way’s booth #11-F58 during Integrated Systems Europe 2014, on February 4-6, in Amsterdam, NL.

Eikos2 (Ref.EKS550) and Saphyr (Ref.SPX450) offer diverse connectivity with 10 seamless inputs and 16 input plugs, including 4xDVI-D, 4xHDMI and 4x3G-SDI. The systems can operate fast and seamlessly switch between any of their 16 input plugs without fade through black or loss of sync.The What Else: Both systems feature 2 outputs and a video output with digital and analog connectivity. A Mosaic Preview with 2 modes is available on both models, and EDID management is standard for all computer sources.

Eikos2 and Saphyr can be used in mixer or native matrix modes with different layering capabilities. In addition, Eikos2 features a Quadravision mode to display up to 4 layers on a still background according to 12 different layouts. A Quick Frame function is available to place a foreground frame over all other layers when necessary. A simple button push allows return to the previous display.



Both systems feature a variety of effects and transitions to animate layers. Eikos2 delivers up to 34 seamless transitions, including circle, stretch and depth.

Why This Matters: Digital audio can be easily embedded or de-embedded on HDMI and DVI-D connectors on inputs and outputs. For easy routing of audio signals, some functions such as Fast Routing and Audio Breakaway mode are available.

Eikos2 and Saphyr can be controlled through the RK-350, a brand new Remote Keypad, or the RCS2, a user- friendly and intuitive graphic interface designed for the MidraTM series. As an AIR application, the RCS2 is compatible with Windows, Mac OS and Linux. It offers 3 main sections to setup and control the units: Setup, Edit and Live.

One More Thing: To facilitate the ease of integration of the MidraTM series, Analog Way provides a full package of drivers for easy control through Crestron and AMX control systems.