Matrox and 3M Collaborate to Deliver Interactive Multi-Touch, Multi-Display Solutions

Matrox Graphics and 3M Touch Systems have validated a new 3M touch driver that will support multi-touch functionality across two, three or more 3M Multi-touch Displays powered by a variety of Matrox multi-monitor products. Integrators can now pair Matrox products with 3M Multi-touch Displays to create interactive digital signage and collaborative video walls that span multiple displays, without the need for touch overlays or licensing fees. Applications include interactive kiosks, way finding, retail and exhibit display walls, as well as collaborative multi-panel classroom, boardroom, and command & control installations.

“With our Mura MPX, DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go products, multiple displays are seen as one large stretched desktop, and standard off-the-shelf touch displays typically have had difficulty supporting this stretched-desktop mode,” said Caroline Injoyan, Business Development Manager, Matrox Graphics. “3M’s new driver overcomes this limitation and provides a simple way for integrators to add interactivity to their multi-screen digital signage setups.”

“Many of our customers in retail, exhibit, and digital signage markets are seeking to create high-impact and memorable interactive user experiences for their customers by expanding the touch interface beyond a single display,” said Ian Kimball, Americas Marketing Manager, Touch Systems, 3M Electronic Solutions Division. “This newly-enabled functionality lets customers optimize multi-touch performance across multiple screens, which is ideal for multi-user collaborative applications.”