Teamwork Needed to Make UCC Achieve Potential, Says IMCCA's Earon

To educate attendees on ways to help the world connect even better, IMCCA held its Solutions Summit on Tuesday, June 16 at InfoComm. Starting with an overview by Dr. S. Ann Earon, the organization’s founding chairperson, the full-day workshop covered the latest in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC), including what organizations are doing with it, what works, what needs improvement, and what needs to change.

The biggest thing that needs to change, Earon said, is people themselves.



“Slow adoption of UCC technology is due chiefly to people not working as teams, but in separate silos,” she said. These individual “silos” — video, UC, AV, and other areas — need to be replaced by a single, converged strategy, and it has to come from the top down.



Other problems Earon highlighted are the challenges of equipping the new huddle-space office layouts, and the pervasive issue of companies choosing to design their conference rooms for aesthetic beauty rather than functionality, especially in regard to the way the space appears on video.



Earon said that reaching the goal of making UCC “as easy as dialing a phone call” will be a process of evolution, not a revolution. And for now, Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco are the companies to watch. “All of the rest is just noise,” she said.



Get all the latest social news and views about InfoComm curated live by the editors of SCN, AV Technology, and AVNetwork at www.avnetwork.com/infocomm2015.