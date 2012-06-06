Audio Authority to Give Away SonaFlex Amp

Audio Authority revealed that the company will give away a SonaFlex 16-Channel Matrix Amp at InfoComm12 as an incentive for new dealers to sign up at InfoComm.

The winner will receive a new SF-16M Matrix Amplifier, with complimentary shipping, after the show. The SF-16M is a unique blend of matrix switching, signal processing, amplification and flexible audio input/output configurations. Built and designed in the U.S. with the custom installer in mind, Audio Authority says that the SF-16M brings a new approach to residential and commercial distributed audio applications - one multi-purpose matrix amplifier that can be used in a variety of installations.

Also to debut at InfoComm are the FlexPort audio modules that work with the SF-16M to add remote inputs via Cat 5 wall plates. Four different versions will be available, including two balanced mic/line level models as well as stereo RCA and digital optical/coax modules. FlexPort modules can be mounted on any surface, or as Decora style wall plates. Each SF-16M is able to accommodate two stereo FlexPort modules, or four FlexPort modules in mono mode.

FlexPort offers easy local source functionality, for integrating iPods, Blu-ray players, or other sources. A key feature is the override button, located on the FlexPort module where users can easily activate an override. Overrides can be set up to play only in the room where the FlexPort module is located, or in any combination of rooms, depending on the SF-16M settings. All setup tasks are accomplished via an easy to use PC utility, a free download from audioauthority.com.

The SF-16M is now available at $2,989 (MSRP). The companion FlexPort audio modules will be available in Q3 2012. Sign up to win the SF-16M at InfoComm Booth C7751 in Las Vegas, NV.