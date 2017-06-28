TDC Deploys Barco’s UDX-4K32 For Laser Projection

Technical Direction Company (TDC) recently bought Barco's UDX for large-scale entertainment and events projects across Australia.



The first to receive UDX laser projectors − only two months after the product’s launch on 30 March this year − TDC is also the first in the APAC region to take delivery of Barco’s 31,000 lumen UDX-4K32 projector.

“When Barco previewed the technology at the ISE 2017 trade show, I knew that this was the way forward for the future of large-format video projection,” said Michael Hassett, CEO at TDC. “Laser phosphor technology is the first significant innovation that we’ve seen in the last 10 years. The quality is quite unbelievable. Artists are just amazed by its reproduction of blues, purples, and other colors that can be a challenge to project. Its potential will excite artists to delve into the detailed animation that audiences have not yet experienced.”

As TDC is involved in a number of events every year in Australia, the company has a full range of Barco projection and IP solutions in addition to the UDX in its inventory. Furthermore, TDC’s feedback regarding the UDX provides Barco with valuable data for the company’s R&D and product development activities.

"This is just the latest step in our excellent working relationship with TDC," said Wim Buyens, Senior VP Entertainment at Barco and Chairman of the Advanced Imaging Society "We see TDC as not just a long-term customer but as a truly innovative partner that contributes very significantly to the development of our products thanks to their valued beta testing and feedback from their groundbreaking projects. Everyone who sees the projector will see precisely what we mean - it is truly a stunning technological achievement.”