Tannoy's In-Ceiling Speaker Sets the Standard

Tannoy new CMS 3.0 premium in-ceiling loudspeaker system features "next-generation" Dual Concentric transducer technology. The new CMS 3.0 represents a level of sonic performance not before heard in ceiling loudspeakers. According to the company, it provides a higher degree of intelligibility, more consistent broadband directivity, and a brighter, more accurate soundstage.

Tannoy CMS 3.0

In addition to improved sound and smooth predictable coverage, the all-new CMS 3.0 also introduces several mechanical and aesthetic features that benefit both systems designers and contractors.

The new line of Dual Concentric-equipped CMS speakers consists of five models (CMS 403DCe, CMS 503DC, CMS 603DC and CMS 803DC) each designed to replace previous equivalent iterations. In addition the all-new CMS 803DCQ 8-inch high-Q model is designed for high-ceiling/longer throw applications. At the heart of each device is the next-generation Dual Concentric transducer.

The new driver features Omnimagnet technology and a unique Torus Ogive Waveguide assembly to deliver more consistent and controlled directivity, with notable improvement in higher frequency ranges, in comparison to previous generations.

The new design also delivers improved time alignment and greater coherence between LF and HF, resulting in an even wider sweet spot and brighter, more defined and precise sound, for appreciably enhanced performance both on and off-axis.

Philippe Robineau, director of engineering for Tannoy, shared, “Having enjoyed huge success with CMS Series over a long period, we had a good feel for the market in terms of how we could develop the product further. We listened closely to the consultant community and our key contracting customers and identified the areas where we needed to focus, in order to make a great loudspeaker even better. We believe we have achieved just that, and we’re confident that CMS 3.0 represents the new benchmark in the premium in-ceiling audio markets. We can only make that assertion, given that we had ourselves to beat.”

In addition to new driver technology, CMS 3.0 also has new magnetically adhering grilles, easy to fit or remove (for hassle-free custom painting) and available in either Classic (traditional, inset within the bezel) or new Arco style – designed to conceal the entire unit including the bezel beneath a sleek architectural grille for use in applications where mitigating any aesthetic impact is a driving factor.

A new molded baffle design contributes further to the loudspeaker performance, providing subtle extension to the waveguide effect of the driver itself. Around the back, there’s an all-new clamp design which offers greater extension (for thicker ceiling panels) and a unique locking design that prevents over-screwing that could lead to clamps falling out during installation.