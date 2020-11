Audio-Technica AT2022 Stereo Mic

Anaheim, CA--Audio-Technica's new AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone features two unidirectional condenser capsules in an X/Y configuration pivot to allow for 90-degree (narrow) or 120-degree (wide) stereo operation for extremely versatile pickup. The capsules also fold flat for storage and transportation. It is designed for general stereo recording, as well as field sound capture.

The AT2022 includes a 1.6-foot cable terminating in a three-pin XLRF-type and a 1/8-inch connector. The output of the microphone is a 3-pin XLRM-type connector. The microphone requires a 1.5V AA battery for operation.

A switch permits choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via integral 80 Hz high-pass filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The microphone is enclosed in a rugged housing. The included AT8405a stand clamp permits mounting on any microphone stand with 5/8"-27 threads. A fuzzy windscreen, battery and soft protective pouch are also included.

Audio-Technica's AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone will be available March 2011.