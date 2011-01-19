Audio-Technica AT2022 Stereo Mic

Anaheim, CA--Audio-Technica's new AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone features two unidirectional condenser capsules in an X/Y configuration pivot to allow for 90-degree (narrow) or 120-degree (wide) stereo operation for extremely versatile pickup. The capsules also fold flat for storage and transportation. It is designed for general stereo recording, as well as field sound capture.
- The AT2022 includes a 1.6-foot cable terminating in a three-pin XLRF-type and a 1/8-inch connector. The output of the microphone is a 3-pin XLRM-type connector. The microphone requires a 1.5V AA battery for operation.
- A switch permits choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via integral 80 Hz high-pass filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The microphone is enclosed in a rugged housing. The included AT8405a stand clamp permits mounting on any microphone stand with 5/8"-27 threads. A fuzzy windscreen, battery and soft protective pouch are also included.
- Audio-Technica's AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone will be available March 2011.