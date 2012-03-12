DSE Announces 2012 Apex Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) announced the independently judged winners of its Apex Awards for 2012 at its 3rd Annual Awards Dinner, sponsored this year by the Digital Signage Federation. David Keene, Executive Editor of Digital Signage magazine, was one of the Judges for the 2012 APEX Awards.

Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRADOG, won the first ever DSE 2012 Apex Award of the Year.

More than 200 industry luminaries gathered in a Caesars Palace ballroom on Wednesday evening, March 7, to celebrate the winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards, presented in 11 categories from a field of 88 entrants representing 18 countries.

In addition, DSE for the first time presented an Apex Award of the Year to the judges’ top pick among the Gold Apex Award winners. The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation as demonstrated in the deployment of technology in the global digital signage industry.

The 2012 Apex Award winners are:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

GOLD: Parx Casino, nominated by Cisco

SILVER: Museum of Design Atlanta, nominated by Prism Technologies Inc.

BRONZE: Bally Total Fitness, nominated by Helios Interactive Technologies Inc.

Business, Industry & Government

GOLD: Radio-Canada/Telecine Multimedia, nominated by Scala Inc.

SILVER: Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Operations, nominated by Cisco

BRONZE: Christie Network Operations Center, nominated by Arsenal Media

Education & Healthcare

GOLD: Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRADOG

SILVER: Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, nominated by Westbury National

BRONZE: CTV, nominated by Sistem 9 Medya

Event Venues

GOLD: Sun Life Financial BuzzWall at Kodak Theater, nominated by Arsenal Media

SILVER: HP Pavilion at San Jose, nominated by Daktronics

BRONZE: LIVESTRONG Sporting Park, nominated by Cisco

Food & Beverage

GOLD: Holyfield’s Restaurant GmbH & Co. KG, nominated by Scala & Newroom Media

SILVER: Starbucks Coffee Co., nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies

BRONZE: Arcos Dourados Comércio de Alimentos (McDonald’s Brazil), nominated by Megamidia Publicidade e Comunicacao

Hospitality

GOLD: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Samsung Electronics America – Enterprise Business Division

SILVER: Montérégie Tourism Association, nominated by Arsenal Media

BRONZE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, nominated by Four Winds Interactive

Interactive Self-Service

GOLD: CTM Media Group, nominated by ComQi

SILVER: Build-A-Bear Workshop, nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

BRONZE: Central Kansas Revival, nominated by bloomfield knoble inc.

New Concept

GOLD: Experience Station, nominated by Intel & Inwindow Outdoor

SILVER: Red Leaf Retail Concepts Inc., nominated by Red Leaf Retail Concepts Inc.

BRONZE: “Diji-Taste” by Kraft Foods, nominated by Intel Corp.

Public Spaces

GOLD: Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies – The Grove & The Westfield San Francisco Centre, nominated by Inwindow Outdoor

SILVER: Oxford Properties Group/Scarborough Town Centre, nominated by Capital Networks Ltd.

BRONZE: Costa Rica Shopping Centers, nominated by IMC

Retail

GOLD: Benetton Live Windows, nominated by Fabrica

SILVER: Fresh, nominated by Christie Digital/Christie Digital Managed Services

BRONZE: Sony Stores, nominated by Convergent Media Systems

Transportation

GOLD: Melbourne Airport, nominated by Cisco

SILVER: Port Columbus International Airport, nominated by Columbus Regional Airport Authority

BRONZE: New Mexico Rail Runner Express, nominated by Scala Inc.

The winner of the DSE 2012 Apex Award of the Year is Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, nominated by ZEBRADOG. Judges for the DSE 2012 Apex Awards were David Keene, executive editor, Digital Signage Magazine; Richard Lebovitz, editorial & educational services director, Digital Signage Expo; David Silverman, editor, Sound & Communications; Ben Skidmore, publisher, Signage Solutions Magazine; Lionel Tepper, managing director, ScreenMedia Daily.