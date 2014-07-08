SYNNEX to Distribute Christie's Full Line of Products

SYNNEX Corporation has expanded its agreement with visual technologies Christie to distribute the full line of Christie display technologies and solutions through SYNNEX' VISUALSolv group. The expanded agreement furthers SYNNEX and Christie's relationship, giving integrators access to Christie's full line of products, including projectors such as its large venue, high-lumen projectors, Christie MicroTiles for digital signage and Christie Brio products for collaborative communication.

Christie's broad range of technologies include LCD, LED, and DLP projectors, digital cinema projectors, networking solutions, rear screen projection modules, projection cubes, display controllers, and cutting edge 3D, virtual reality and simulation solutions.

"SYNNEX understands both the sales and technical sides of delivering Christie's visual and audio solutions, which makes it a win for AV integrators who buy through distribution," said Tom Roberts, PVP program director, PSNI. "They understand how to help AV integrators support and maintain Christie's solutions at the high level of sophistication they require."

"The SYNNEX VISUALSolv team has an organization which is highly respected in the professional AV industry for delivering high quality, consultative services. The relationship between Christie and SYNNEX will extend both organizations' reach across multiple market segments. The full product line of digital signage and collaborative communications solutions added to the Christie services portfolio will help us expand our reach even further into the reseller channel," said Tony Barton, Christie's senior director of U.S. sales.

"SYNNEX is very pleased to deepen our relationship with Christie to include their full line of traditional products as well as key differentiators such as Christie MicroTiles and Brio. Being able to provide our customers with access to the exceptional and unique AV solutions by Christie will help to set them apart in today's evolving market," said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, product management, SYNNEX Corporation.