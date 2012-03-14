CEDIA Launches Business Webinar Series

CEDIA has added a new member-only webinar series to the CEDIA University education line up.

This webinar series, presented in partnership with The Shiner Group, will take place at noon EST the last Wednesday of each month, beginning March 28, and will focus on a selection of business topics tailored to the specific needs of CEDIA members.

The new webinar series is based on areas CEDIA members identified as challenging or needing improvement. In a recent survey, 47 percent of CEDIA members identified tracking true profitability as an area that needed improvement in their business. Other highly rated topics included: managing cash flow, pricing time and materials, and understanding and tracking labor costs.

“This new series will support the everyday business challenges of member companies and provide them with a unique industry perspective that they can't find elsewhere,” said Laura Pfleger, CEDIA director of curriculum and learning. “As an added benefit, each webinar will have a corresponding white paper or template to help members take that first step toward implementation.”

The webinar series will be moderated by The Shiner Group’s Leslie Shiner. Each webinar will be archived and available to members at any time. 2012 Member Business Webinar Series Schedule:

Managing Cash Flow Wednesday, March 28

Job Costing and Overhead Wednesday, April 25

Tracking True Profitability Wednesday, May 30

Markup vs. Margin Wednesday, June 27

Understanding and Tracking Labor Costs Wednesday, July 25

Creating a Breakeven Analysis Wednesday, August 29

Pricing Time and Materials (T&M) Jobs Wednesday, September 26

Inventory Tracking Wednesday, October 31

A full description for each webinar and registration is available here. Visit cedia.org/calendar for additional education and training opportunities.