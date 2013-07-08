CAD Audio Ships New GXL Wireless Systems

The new GXL-V and GXL-U wireless systems, that are designed for ease of use and flexible operation while providing a high performance solution in a dual system configuration, are now shipping.

CAD's GXL Wireless System

The GXL-V VHF receiver features two channels of VHF wireless in one chassis. It includes XLR and a 1/4-inch discrete outputs and XLR as a mix output of the two channels. The GXL-V receiver features RF and AF indicator lights along with volume controls.

The GXL-U UHF receiver includes two channels of UHF wireless also conveniently engineered into one chassis. It is outfitted with XLR and 1/4 connectors as discrete outputs and XLR as mix output of the two channels. The receiver also includes RF and AF indicator lights and volume controls.

GXL-V VHF and GXL-U UHF wireless systems are offered with handheld or bodypack transmitters. All bodypack systems are supplied with guitar cable and condenser headworn mic at no additional charge.