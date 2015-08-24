Symetrix Launches Trio of Dante I/O Devices, Updates SymNet Composer

Symetrix has launched three new products that allow integrators to add extra inputs and outputs to their SymNet DSP systems.

The first, Symetrix xIn 4, is an audio input expander for SymNet Dante-scalable systems featuring four mic/line inputs with +48 VDC phantom power. The Symetrix xOut 4 is an audio output expander featuring four line outputs and designed to capitalize on the surplus processing power of a SymNet Edge or Radius DSP to bring overall system costs down.



The third new device, Symetrix xIO 4x4, is an audio input/output expander for SymNet systems featuring four mic/line inputs, +48 DVC phantom power, and four line outputs.



All three devices are configured using SymNet Composer software, thereby eliminating any requirement for hardware DIP switches, front panel menus, or third-party software. Featuring the industry-leading performance specifications of SymNet Edge & Radius DSPs, the products come supplied with PoE injectors, while rack-mount and surface-mount kits are sold separately.



Symetrix has also released an update to its SymNet Composer software. Version 4.1 expands on the previously announced integration of Shure, Audio-Technica, Attero Tech, and Stewart Audio products to also include British microphone manufacturer Clockaudio and its CDT100 mic-to-Dante interface product, which has features including LED powering and microphone motor control.



“The new xIn, xOut & xIO options increase a system’s analog input and/or output channel capacity, resulting in a reduction in overall price per channel,” said Brooke Macomber, managing director, global sales and marketing at Symetrix.



“Half-rack form factors help integrators conserve rack space. If preferred, these devices can be surface mounted. They bring a further dimension of usability to the SymNet range and strengthen our goal of making integrators’ lives easier.”