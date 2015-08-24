Symetrix Launches Trio of Dante I/O Devices, Updates SymNet Composer

Symetrix has launched three new products that allow integrators to add extra inputs and outputs to their SymNet DSP systems.
- The first, Symetrix xIn 4, is an audio input expander for SymNet Dante-scalable systems featuring four mic/line inputs with +48 VDC phantom power. The Symetrix xOut 4 is an audio output expander featuring four line outputs and designed to capitalize on the surplus processing power of a SymNet Edge or Radius DSP to bring overall system costs down.
The third new device, Symetrix xIO 4x4, is an audio input/output expander for SymNet systems featuring four mic/line inputs, +48 DVC phantom power, and four line outputs.
All three devices are configured using SymNet Composer software, thereby eliminating any requirement for hardware DIP switches, front panel menus, or third-party software. Featuring the industry-leading performance specifications of SymNet Edge & Radius DSPs, the products come supplied with PoE injectors, while rack-mount and surface-mount kits are sold separately.
Symetrix has also released an update to its SymNet Composer software. Version 4.1 expands on the previously announced integration of Shure, Audio-Technica, Attero Tech, and Stewart Audio products to also include British microphone manufacturer Clockaudio and its CDT100 mic-to-Dante interface product, which has features including LED powering and microphone motor control.
“The new xIn, xOut & xIO options increase a system’s analog input and/or output channel capacity, resulting in a reduction in overall price per channel,” said Brooke Macomber, managing director, global sales and marketing at Symetrix.
“Half-rack form factors help integrators conserve rack space. If preferred, these devices can be surface mounted. They bring a further dimension of usability to the SymNet range and strengthen our goal of making integrators’ lives easier.”